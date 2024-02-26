CM Yogi condemns Police exam paper leak, assures stern action

In the wake of the recent police recruitment exam paper leak, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has vowed to impart a stern lesson to those responsible, underscoring the gravity of tampering with the aspirations of the state’s youth.

Addressing a gathering at Lok Bhavan during a ceremony where appointment letters were distributed to approximately 1,800 successful candidates across various departments, CM Yogi labeled the manipulation of the recruitment process as a ‘national sin,’ emphasising the government’s zero-tolerance stance towards such misconduct.

“We have always believed that compromising transparency in recruitment not only undermines the future of talented youth but also forces them to seek opportunities elsewhere, tantamount to a national sin,” remarked CM Yogi, reiterating the administration’s commitment to dealing harshly with such offenders.

CM highlighted the misuse of technology by unscrupulous elements to fulfill their nefarious objectives, reaffirming the government’s determination to thwart all such endeavors.