CM Yogi assures financial aid for medical treatment of patients

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the Janata Darshan held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan in front of Gorakhnath temple, instructed officials to expedite applications seeking financial assistance for the treatment of patients with serious illnesses.



He emphasised that economic conditions would not hinder access to top-notch healthcare. The Janata Darshan witnessed a significant number of attendees seeking financial support for medical treatments. CM Yogi patiently listened to their concerns and assured them of swift resolutions.

One woman, desperate for financial aid for a family member’s treatment at a Lucknow hospital, expressed her worries that the case might not qualify for medical assistance. In response, the Chief Minister immediately directed officials to admit the patient to either SGPGI or KGMU, Lucknow. Despite the woman not having an Ayushman card, CM assured her of financial support.

The CM instructed officers to promptly estimate the treatment costs and submit them to the government.

Following this, the Chief Minister handed over letters from all attendees to the administration and police officers concerned, urging them to address the people’s problems sensitively and resolve them promptly.