CM Yogi asks BJP leaders to skip social engagements, focus on SIR

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed BJP legislators and MPs to leave aside wedding ceremonies and focus entirely on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for the next seven to eight days.

Addressing party MLCs and office bearers through video conferencing, Yogi said no Rohingya or Bangladeshi infiltrator’s name should remain on the voter list. He assigned both deputy chief ministers responsibility for 25 districts each under their charge.

The virtual meeting included BJP district presidents and heads of urban bodies and panchayati raj institutions. “Leave all work for the few days. Get involved in completing the SIR,” Yogi told party workers.

The chief minister asked legislators to contact booth level agents (BLAs) and party workers at every booth in their constituencies. “Submit maximum enumeration forms. Leave weddings, receptions and feasts for the next week and focus on SIR work,” he said.

Yogi instructed party members to monitor the voter list revision in their areas closely and inform the district magistrate or government about any problems. He flagged cases where children under 18 have been enrolled using fake certificates. “Take special care that no minor’s name gets included in the voter list,” he said.

The chief minister said SIR is important ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. He noted that several districts including Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Balrampur have shown slow progress. “Workers need to mobilise fully to complete the work here,” he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, attended the meeting. Yogi directed minister in charges to ensure 100 percent completion of SIR work on time in their respective districts. Both deputy CMs were told to oversee completion in their 25 districts each.