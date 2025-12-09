CM Yogi Adityanath's high-tech plan to oust infiltrators sets national model

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has prepared a foolproof plan to drive out infiltrators from the entire state, which will emerge as a model for the whole country. The Yogi government is using high-tech modern technology to identify infiltrators so that any attempt to hide and stay in the state can be completely thwarted. Moreover, the detention centers where these infiltrators will be kept will have such tight security that not even a bird will be able to enter. The government is designing an impregnable security system around detention centers. According to sources, the government has decided to create detailed biometric profiles of the infiltrators held in detention centers. All these names will be entered into a negative list, which will be shared nationwide to ensure that infiltrators cannot enter the state or country borders again.Thorough verification of fake identity documents of infiltrators, strict action against document forgersRecently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with senior officials to discuss driving out infiltrators from the state. Sources say officials have been instructed to use high-tech modern technology to identify infiltrators, ensuring no gaps remain at any level, and to shift identified infiltrators to detention centers. Experts say high-tech technology will scan fake identity papers and any forged government documents of infiltrators, while also investigating their entire background to ascertain how long they have been hiding in the state. Data will also be collected on how fake documents were prepared. The Yogi government will conduct a thorough investigation of infiltrators’ fake documents and expose the networks responsible for producing these forgeries, taking strict action to ensure no one can create fake documents again.Detailed biometric profiles will be prepared; all names added to the negative listAccording to sources, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that detailed biometric profiles of the infiltrators held in detention centers be prepared. This will involve biometric fingerprinting, facial recognition, and more. A list of all these names will be made and included in the negative list. This step will prevent these individuals from ever registering in any government identity system like Aadhaar. Furthermore, the negative list will be shared with other states across the country to ensure that no infiltrator can re-enter either the state or the country’s borders. The Yogi government’s approach and foolproof plan will serve as a model for the whole nation. This plan once again reflects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s clear policy, seriousness, and precise vision.Additionally, the detention centers housing infiltrators will have an impenetrable security system designed so thoroughly that not even a bird can enter.