CM Yogi Adityanath urges quality and innovation in MSME sector

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing MSME entrepreneurs at the Udyami Mahasammelan organised by the Indian Industries Association, emphasised the importance of maintaining product quality and innovation.



Speaking at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the Chief Minister praised the MSME sector as a cornerstone of self-reliant India, noting the significant progress in eliminating ‘Inspector Raj’ through technological advancements. He urged entrepreneurs to prepare for the International Trade Show-2024, showcasing the state’s growing prominence on the global stage.

CM Yogi Adityanath toured the exhibition on Transforming MSME Towards Industry 4.0 and Skill 48, where startup entrepreneurs displayed their products. Reflecting on challenges pre-2017, he highlighted the success of the ‘One District, One Product’ scheme, making traditional products a global innovation.

Encouraging entrepreneurs to focus on product quality and packaging, the Chief Minister underscored the impact of technology-driven programs eliminating bureaucratic hurdles. Initiatives like Nivesh Mitra Portal and Online Incentive Platform were credited for enhancing investment possibilities and streamlining facilities.

CM Yogi Adityanath mentioned the success of the Global Investors Summit, where proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore were received. He emphasised the positive perception of UP, citing success of International Trade Show in Greater Noida.