CM Yogi Adityanath launches BJP Wall Writing Campaign in UP

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Wall Writing Campaign on Tuesday, in accordance with the directives of the national leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to energise party workers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



The slogan for the campaign, “Ek baar phir Modi sarkar, is baar BJP charsau paar,” was initiated with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drawing a lotus flower on the wall of Shri Vishwakarma Bhagwan Panchayat temple in Jatashankar in Gorakhpur.

Addressing the gathering organised by the BJP city unit in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged party workers to propel the campaign to new heights of success, reminiscent of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Emphasising its significance, he noted its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming programs to engage with voters and three massive rallies planned ahead of the elections.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called upon all MPs, MLAs, and representatives of panchayats and municipal bodies to fulfil their roles responsibly.

Yogi Adityanath stated: “The stronger our booths, the more effective our dialogue with voters, ensuring our candidates win with substantial margins.” He set a resolution for 2024, challenging party workers to surpass 400 seats and dedicating efforts toward this goal. The chief minister acknowledged the launch of the campaign by BJP’s president JP Nadda.