CM Yogi Adityanath launched the book “Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh” on the completion of 9 years of unprecedented development and sustained prosperity in UP

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the book 'Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh' at an event held at Lok Bhavan, marking the completion of 9 years of unprecedented development and sustained prosperity in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing the gathering, he said, "The transformation witnessed in the state over the past 9 years under the guidance and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the result of the policies of the double-engine government, the tireless efforts of party workers, the service-oriented approach of public representatives, and the support of the people." The Chief Minister congratulated the people of the state for these achievements, stating that this transformation reflects the collective strength of 25 crore citizens.

The Chief Minister said, "To understand this 9-year journey, it is important to know the condition of the state before 2017. Uttar Pradesh, despite its immense potential, was facing an identity crisis. Despite having some of the most fertile land and abundant water resources in the world, farmers were driven to distress. Artisans, known for their skills, were forced to migrate as laborers instead of becoming entrepreneurs. Youth faced a crisis of identity and employment, while recruitment processes were affected by corruption and malpractice." He added, "The law and order situation was such that neither women, nor traders, nor common citizens felt safe. There was no clear vision for development, leading to frustration among the youth, who either migrated or struggled without direction." CM Yogi said, "Today the situation has completely changed. Over the past 9 years, the double-engine government has worked extensively on security, infrastructure, investment, employment, farmer welfare, women empowerment, and upliftment of the underprivileged. Welfare schemes have ensured that benefits reach Dalits, the underprivileged, and those at the last mile. Significant progress has been made in governance by improving education, healthcare, environment, and service sectors."

He added, "At the same time, continuous efforts have been made to preserve and promote the state’s faith, culture, and traditions, giving Uttar Pradesh a renewed identity at the national and global level." The Chief Minister said that to take these achievements to the people, a 9-day program based on 9 themes is being organized, starting from Chaitra Navratri. He added, "The objective is to make it a subject of public discussion and ensure participation from all sections of society, including youth, farmers, workers, women, and the poor. Through dialogue, not only will the achievements of the past 9 years be shared, but a roadmap for future development will also be outlined." He added that the number 9 is considered auspicious and symbolizes completeness, and this initiative is a step in that direction.

The Chief Minister stated that on the completion of 9 years, the state government has proposed a budget of approximately ₹9.12 lakh crore for the upcoming financial year. He added, "This budget will give new momentum to the holistic and balanced development of Uttar Pradesh. It will play a crucial role in strengthening the state’s economy, enhancing infrastructure, and creating new employment opportunities. Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks in security, good governance, and development, and this transformation will become even more expansive in the coming years."