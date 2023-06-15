CM Yogi Adityanath announces development plan for Ayodhya

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying this development-oriented government committed to public welfare and preserving India’s rich heritage.



While speaking in a rally organised in Ayodhya to celebrate nine years of Modi rule, CM Yogi conveyed his pride in witnessing the realisation of dreams under Modi’s leadership, such as the construction of the grand temple of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, beautification projects in Mathura-Vrindavan, and the upcoming Kumbh in Prayagraj. He urged everyone to cooperate to advance India’s growth and stated that the BJP government would be formed again in 2024 under PM Modi’s leadership.

Several ministers and officials were present at the public meeting. The chief minister said that Ayodhya would be made one of the most beautiful cities of the world with an investment of over Rs 32,000 crore, which will not only add sheen to the majestic grandeur of the holy city but also boost local economy generating employment opportunities for the local youth.

He said that Ayodhya has become a city that every major city aspires to connect with. New airport is coming up and the city is now linked with expressways. “It is matter of time when Ayodhya will be transformed into the new Ayodhya,” he said.