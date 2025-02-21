CM Yadav transfers Rs 224 crore for laptops to 89,710 meritorious students

Bhopal: In a significant push toward digital empowerment in education, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 224

crore to the bank accounts of 89,710 meritorious students on Friday.

Each student who scored 75 per cent or above in the Class 12 board exams (2023-24) has received Rs 25,000 to purchase a laptop of their choice.

Addressing a state-level event here, CM Yadav emphasised that nurturing talent is a top priority for the government. He stated that the state’s resources belong to all, especially the underprivileged.

The CM urged students to utilise the financial assistance exclusively for purchasing laptops and to submit the purchase receipts to their respective schools.

Interacting with students, CM Yadav motivated them to embrace technology for academic excellence and skill development.

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh and Secretary Sanjay Goyal were present on this occasion.

CM Yadav highlighted that India’s ancient Gurukul system provided equal opportunities for all regardless of caste or class, focusing on holistic development. He said the laptop scheme continues that tradition by preparing students for modern challenges through technological advancements.

The CM emphasised that academic brilliance must be coupled with patriotism, urging students to focus on national development alongside personal success.

During the event, CM Yadav personally interacted with meritorious students from various districts, including Geeta Lodhi, Prashant Rajput, Sneha Tyagi, Jayant Yadav, Monika Sahu, Eliha Naz, Jyoti Prajapati, and Pushpendra Rajput.