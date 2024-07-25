CM Yadav to showcase Madhya Pradesh’s potential for investment to industrialists in Coimbatore today

bhopal: In a series of attempts to attract investments to Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will interact with South India’s leading industrialists at an event in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Thursday.



CM Yadav will also inaugurate the event, ‘Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh (ISIOMP)’, which is being organised by the state government. Around 700 investors and entrepreneurs have registered to participate in the session so far.

Yadav will present the state government’s vision and initiatives, aiming to foster investment, innovation, and sustainable development. The event is part of the Road-to-GIS series of ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh’ as the state government has declared the year 2025 as an ‘Investment Year’ for industrial development. The Global Investors Summit (GIS) will be held in Bhopal on February 7-8 next year.

Recently, the first ISIOMP was organised in Mumbai on July 13, where the CM interacted with investors and industrialists and invited them to participate in GIS-25 and the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC).

The interactive sessions and RICs are part of CM Yadav’s holistic approach to developing the state’s industry sector and providing employment opportunities in every region. Two RICs have been organised in Ujjain and Jabalpur in the last six months, resulting in investment proposals worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore.

To make GIS successful and create a positive environment for the summit, the CM has introduced multiple events, including organising RICs in various parts of the state, holding roadshows in industrial cities across the country, and interacting with industrialists at ISIOMPs.

During the session, CM Yadav will showcase the state’s positive environment for industrialisation and investment, highlighting resources and opportunities such as a skilled workforce, industry-friendly policies, adequate water availability, a large land bank, surplus electricity, and extensive connectivity.

The objective of the ISIOMP in Coimbatore is to make investors aware of investment opportunities and encourage them to participate in the state’s progress. The event will offer a platform for investors to engage with key stakeholders and network with industry leaders.

CM Yadav will also hold one-to-one discussions with investors, allowing for in-depth dialogues and potential collaborations. He will emphasise the state’s abundant resources and favorable industrial environment, and draw attention to key sectors like PM Mitra Textile Park, IT Park, Textile and Garment, and Information Technology. Representatives of various industry groups, such as Best Corporation and Craftsman, will share their experiences from Madhya Pradesh.