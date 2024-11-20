CM Yadav to embark on six-day UK-Germany tour to showcase MP’s global investment potential

Bhopal: As part of the Madhya Pradesh Industry Year 2025 initiative, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will embark on a six-day tour of the United Kingdom and Germany starting November 24 to attract foreign investment and highlight the state’s industrial growth potential.

“This tour is not just about investments, it’s about showcasing the immense potential of Madhya Pradesh on a global stage. It reflects our vision to create a prosperous industrial ecosystem that benefits every citizen of the state,” said Yadav.

The visit aims to attract significant foreign investments, strengthen investors’ confidence and elevate the state’s standing as an emerging industrial destination. The initiative will position the state as a major player on the global investment map, an official said.

The visit follows successful roadshows in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Kolkata, along with Regional Industry Conclaves (RICs) in Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, and Rewa, during which the state received investment proposals worth Rs 2.76 lakh crore, said an industry expert.

“The international leg is a bold step in presenting Madhya Pradesh’s investment opportunities to global audiences,” the expert described the visit.

CM Yadav’s itinerary in the UK includes strategic engagements with industrial leaders and policymakers. On November 25, he will visit the British Parliament in Westminster and King’s Cross redevelopment projects. The CM will also attend a networking dinner with over 400 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) under the banner ‘Friends of Madhya Pradesh’.

On the second day, Yadav will meet the High Commissioner of India and industrialists over breakfast, followed by sessions with 120 business leaders on opportunities in electric vehicles, education, renewable energy, and food processing. Similarly, the CM will visit Warwick University to engage with researchers and industry experts on November 27.

In the second leg of his tour, Yadav will head to Germany on November 28 aiming to strengthen ties with Bavaria and beyond and focusing on industrial collaboration and innovation.

He will hold meetings with leaders of the Bavarian state government and the Consul General of India in Munich, a site visit to SFC Energy and discussions with 80 representatives at an interactive session co-hosted by CII, Invest India, and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.

On November 29, the Chief Minister will tour the LAPP Group factory in Stuttgart to discuss potential investments and visit the renowned Museum of Natural History, known for its unparalleled collection of fossils and ancient artefacts there.

The CM’s visit underscores the MP’s commitment to fostering a robust industrial environment by connecting with global investors and institutions. The visit will feature discussions on diverse sectors such as renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and technology.