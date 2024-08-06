CM Yadav to discuss advantages of investing in MP with industrialists in B’luru on Aug 7-8

Bhopal: As part of the road-to-GIS-25 series, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will now be on a two-day visit to Karnataka’s Bengaluru from August 7 to showcase the state’s potential in various sectors before industrialists, focusing on IT and electronics.



During his visit, CM Yadav will be taking part in the interactive session being organised on August 8 on investment opportunities in various sectors including Information Technology (IT), electronics, IT enabled services, electronics system design and manufacturing, textiles and apparel, aerospace and defence, automotive and OEM, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and medical devices. This will be the third session in a month, aiming to invite industrialists to participate in the Global Investors Summit scheduled on February 7-8 next year to boost investment opportunities in the state. Earlier, Yadav has held two such sessions in Mumbai and Coimbatore. During the session, an in-depth discussion will be held, featuring investments in the IT sector and others.

The CM will discuss the state’s potential and advantages with the representatives of the major IT sector companies like Wipro, Infosys, TCS and IBM.

Yadav will apprise the government’s vision and innovations to promote investment, innovation, and sustainable development in the state.

This initiative is considered a big effort of Yadav to enhance the IT and electronics industries in the state, which will provide new development opportunities to MP. Prominent industrialists, investors, and stakeholders from various fields will join the session.

A networking dinner will be organised on the evening of August 7, which will provide industrialists with a unique chance to engage with the CM of Madhya Pradesh Mohan and explore potential collaborations. Officials of the concerned departments of the state government will give a presentation on investing MP during the session. Prominent industrialists running industries in MP will share their experiences and give information about the industrial scenario and future development prospects of the state. There will also be one-to-one meetings with the CM and round table discussions with global competence centres, IT, and apparel sectors.

According to a government press note, the goal of this session is to position Madhya Pradesh as the premier investment destination in the country by highlighting the state’s abundant resources, skilled workforce, and favourable industrial environment to leading industrial institutions.