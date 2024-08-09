CM Yadav to discuss advantages of investing in Madhya Pradesh with industrialists in Bengaluru on Aug 7-8

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that the state actively invites industrialists to explore industry and investment opportunities, prioritising support, guidance, and incentives.



CM Yadav was addressing industrialists in Karnataka’s Bengaluru during an ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh: Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities’ as part of road-to-GIS-25 scheduled on 7-8 February in Bhopal of the state.

Yadav remarked that India has long been known as the “Sone ki Chidiya” due to its entrepreneurial spirit, systematic work ethic, and commitment to human values. He emphasised that India’s global identity is a testament to its entrepreneurship, intelligence, imagination, and business acumen.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as one of the world’s top five economies, leveraging its vast resources and intellectual capacity”, the CM said.

He also acknowledged the significant contributions of industrialists in this achievement. The session began with the screening of the ‘Advantage MP’ film, showcasing the state’s investment potential. Yadav inaugurated the event in the presence of notable figures such as Manipal Group chairman Mohandas Pai, Greenco Group chairman Anil Chalamasetty, and LAPP India chief operating and technology officer Shiva Venkataramani. Madhya Pradesh CII Vice President and managing director of Infobeans Limited, Siddharth Sethi, highlighted the state’s favourable industrial environment and investment opportunities.

The Chief Minister explained that the Madhya Pradesh government is committed to providing support and guidance to entrepreneurs and industries, ensuring balanced progress across all sectors.

He said that MP offers significant opportunities in IT, renewable energy, tourism, healthcare, education, MSMEs, and food processing sectors, leading in agriculture with the highest growth rate, wheat procurement, and pulses production in the country.

During the event, the state government signed MoUs with four major organisations: India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, TiE Global, Electronic Industries Association of India, and Association of Geo-Spatial Industries. The state received investment proposals worth approximately Rs 3,200 crore from 11 companies, including LAPP India, AGI Glass Pack, Coca-Cola, etc in electrical, manufacturing, food processing, metals, textiles, packaging, and IT.

Speaking at a round table meeting, CM Yadav assured industrialists in the IT, ITES, and ESDM sectors of full support and necessary facilities. CM Yadav pledged full support for establishing and developing Global Capability Centres in MP. He assured investors that cities across the state will be equipped with infrastructure and facilities on par with tier-1 cities like Bengaluru, creating a favourable ecosystem for it. At the meeting, Infosys, NASSCOM Cognizant and TCS companies representatives expressed a wish to establish units in MP.

During the event, presentations showcased the state’s investment potential, including its abundant resources, skilled workforce, and favourable industrial environment.

Industry leaders Shiv Venkataramani of LAPP, who has been operating a cable manufacturing industry in Rajgarh since 2012, and Mohandas Pai, a prominent figure in the IT, education and finance sectors shared their experiences. They expressed confidence that Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a major centre of industrial activity in India, highlighting the state’s industry-friendly policies, infrastructure, and trained human resources.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Yadav visited the Hindustan Aeronautic Limited in Bengaluru and invited the company to set up an aerospace or defence unit in Madhya Pradesh.