CM Yadav reflects on 2 years: From Naxal-free MP to industrial growth

Bhopal: On completing two years in office, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his government has completely eliminated Naxalism from the state. In an exclusive interview with Millennium Post Chief Correspondent Satyaprakash Sharma, CM Yadav shared insights into his two-year tenure.

Q1: What was the biggest achievement in your first two years?

A: The elimination of Naxalism stands out as the most transformative achievement. The state was declared Naxal-free after the surrender of the last two Maoist leaders, freeing forests, villages, and towns in districts like Mandla, Balaghat, and Dindori. This has enhanced security, enabled development, and boosted investor confidence. Coordinated operations neutralised 10 hardcore Naxalites this year, while 42 surrendered through rehabilitation efforts. Intelligence-led operations and community outreach dismantled their networks.

Q2: What was the biggest challenge during this period?

A: While MP has made rapid progress in education, agriculture, and industrial growth, the anti-Naxalite campaign was the most demanding.

Dense forests in Mandla, Balaghat, and Dindori posed operational challenges that previous governments struggled to overcome. Mobilising resources effectively and coordinating with central forces was critical to neutralising the threat.

Q3: Which sectors are the focus for the next three years?

A: We’ve set thematic priorities: 2024 focused on women’s empowerment; 2025 on industrial development and employment; 2026 on agriculture and farmers’ welfare. The aim is to maintain top industrial growth, expand irrigation, boost agricultural output, provide solar power connections, and create employment, while ensuring women’s empowerment schemes reach all sections of society.

Q4: What was your key learning over the past two years?

A: Studying the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, inspired by the Gujarat model, taught me that challenges can be overcome through collective leadership, departmental innovation, and aligning state progress with national goals.

Q5: Which ‘Developed MP’ initiatives have addressed farmer distress and skill gaps?

A: Projects like Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal and Ken-Betwa under the National River Linking Programme will increase the irrigation command area to one crore hectares.

In education, MP leads nationally in Gross Enrollment Ratio, and 4 lakh homes built under PMAY-Grameen have eased rural distress. Healthcare coverage via

Ayushman cards now reaches crores of people, reducing out-of-pocket costs.

Q6: How have your industrial initiatives boosted jobs and growth?

A: The Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal showcased MP to domestic and global investors, complemented by Regional Industry Conclaves and roadshows across India and abroad. Simplified policies, improved infrastructure, and time-bound clearances have attracted fresh investments, expanded industries, and created substantial employment, especially for youth.

Q7: Which women’s empowerment flagship best reflects inclusive growth?

A: The Ladli Behna Yojna is a standout initiative. Financial support has increased from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500 per month, empowering women economically. The programme combines skill development, entrepreneurship training, and self-help group support, enabling women to run businesses, raise incomes, and actively participate in community decision-making.

Q8: How will MP achieve the ‘Developed MP’ goal by 2028?

A: By 2028, 50 per cent of villages will have solar power, and renewable energy will be integrated into green corridors. Digital MP initiatives, including 5G rollout and e-services, will strengthen infrastructure. Tourism projects

like Ujjain’s Shipra rejuvenation (Rs 800 crore) and heritage circuits aim to contribute 20 per cent of the state GDP, combining eco-growth with employment.

Q9: What personal lesson would you share with aspiring public servants?

A: Humility in success, grit in adversity. Collective resolve outweighs individual glory—serve quietly, act decisively, and trust your team.

Q10: A message to the people of Madhya Pradesh?

A: Your resilience inspires me. From Naxal-free hills to booming industries, MP’s spirit fuels hope. Together, we will build a developed, prosperous, secure, and united Madhya Pradesh.