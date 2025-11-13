CM Yadav raises ‘Ladli Behna’ aid to Rs 1,500, transfers Rs 1,857 cr to 1.26 cr beneficiaries

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced an increase in the monthly financial assistance under the state’s flagship ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500.

The announcement came as Yadav transferred Rs 1,857 crore to the bank accounts of 1.26 crore women beneficiaries through a single click.

Addressing a gathering of women in Seoni of the state, the Chief Minister said the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ has become “a movement of empowerment rather than mere assistance.” He said the scheme, which began in June 2023, has so far transferred over Rs 45,000 crore to women beneficiaries and transformed their lives by enabling self-employment, education, and family welfare.

“The scheme has changed not only the lives of women but also my own perspective,” Yadav said, adding that women’s confidence is now the state’s biggest capital.

Yadav said the government is committed to making women “fearless and leaders” and is working toward implementing 33 per cent political reservation for them by 2028. He urged women to engage in dairy and self-help activities, noting that over 53 lakh women are already part of five lakh self-help groups across the state.

He stated that by December 2025, the govt plans to introduce a new initiative waiving surcharge on electricity bills pending for over three months. The state will also release funds to soybean farmers under the ‘Bhavantar Yojana’ on November 13 and ensure fair prices for maize, along with bonus payments on paddy.

The CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 114 development projects worth Rs 560.75 crore in the district. He unveiled the world’s largest tiger sculpture made from scrap metal at Pench Tiger Reserve.

Praising Seoni’s women leadership—where the MP, Collector, and Zila Panchayat President are all women—Yadav said their empowerment symbolises the changing face of Madhya Pradesh.