CM Yadav pitches MP as global investment destination in Spain

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Friday, showcased the state’s ambition to become a global hub for agriculture, technology, and investment during his four-day visit to Spain.

During the Mercabarna visit, Europe’s leading food logistics hub in Barcelona, CM Yadav praised its integrated model of production, storage, and distribution, calling it inspirational for Madhya Pradesh’s growing agricultural sector.

He highlighted the potential for adopting Mercabarna’s ‘farm-to-fork’ model, cold chain technology, and zero-waste initiatives to enhance post-harvest management and boost exports. Mercabarna’s CEO, Pablo Villanova, expressed keen interest in collaborating with Madhya Pradesh on agricultural logistics and food processing.

In a high-level meeting with Catalonia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Jaume Duch Guillot, CM Yadav proposed academic collaborations between Madhya Pradesh’s premier institutions, like IIT Indore and Barcelona’s universities.

He invited Catalan companies to invest in food processing, textiles, and renewable energy, emphasising the state’s investor-friendly policies and robust logistics network. Discussions also covered partnerships in sports with the FC Barcelona Foundation and joint tourism campaigns to promote Madhya Pradesh’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Addressing the ‘Invest in MP’ Business Forum, Yadav announced 2026 as the India-Spain Cultural Cooperation Year, focusing on arts, literature, and film co-production.

A significant MoU was signed between MP Electronics Development Corporation and Submer Technologies within 24 hours of discussions, aiming to develop AI-ready data centres with sustainable liquid-cooling technology, promising energy savings and job creation.

India’s Consul General, Imbasekar Sundaramurti, lauded Madhya Pradesh’s swift and vibrant leadership, positioning the state as a reliable investment destination. CM Yadav’s visit underscores Madhya Pradesh’s emergence as a global growth engine, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.