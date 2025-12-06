CM Yadav pitches ‘Developed MP’ as key to PM Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday asserted that Madhya Pradesh will play a pivotal role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, stating that a strong and forward-looking ‘Developed Madhya Pradesh’ is essential to achieving this national goal.

Speaking during the concluding session of the Assembly’s winter session, Yadav said the government views this mission as a “sacred duty”, with efforts in full swing to accelerate development across sectors.

He praised Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar for ensuring smooth and dignified proceedings and thanked both treasury and Opposition members—describing them as the “two wheels of democracy”—for contributing to constructive debates.

A major highlight of the session was the passage of the second supplementary budget worth Rs 13,476.94 crore, presented by Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who holds the finance portfolio.

The budget aims to strengthen welfare programmes and accelerate infrastructure expansion.

Key allocations include Rs 4,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin to provide housing for the needy, and Rs 1,794 crore under the Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana to support women’s financial empowerment.

Speaking in the House, Deputy CM Devda said the state’s borrowings are within laid down rules and were well managed without any burden.

Key allocations also cover Rs 2,000 crore in loans to procurement institutions, Rs 1,633 crore from the 15th Finance Commission for panchayats and urban local bodies to enhance basic amenities, along with provisions for industry, agriculture and other growth-driving sectors.

Reiterating the state’s focus on fiscal discipline and expansion, Yadav noted that development outlays remain untouched, with capital expenditure of Rs 5,028.37 crore placing Madhya Pradesh among the leading states in infrastructure investment.

The main Budget of Rs 4,21,032 crore—said to be the largest ever for the state—continues to prioritise the welfare of the poor, women, farmers and youth.

The House also cleared the Madhya Pradesh Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2025 tabled by Urban Development and Housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, paving the way for direct elections of civic body presidents.

The reform is aimed at improving efficiency, reducing delays and enabling faster decision-making in urban governance.