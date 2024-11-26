CM Yadav pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at British Parliament Square Garden

bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accompanied by his wife Seema Yadav, made a symbolic gesture of reverence on Monday as they paid floral tributes to the iconic statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the historic Parliament Square Garden in London.

CM Yadav is on a six-day tour to the United Kingdom and Germany to attract investment in the state ahead of the Global Investor Summit 2025 to be held on February 7-8 under his initiative ‘Madhya Pradesh Industry Year-25’

“It was a moment of great honour to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. The Father of the nation displayed unparalleled courage in the fight for independence, and his legacy continues to inspire us,” CM Yadav said while speaking to the media there.

“Through non-violence, Gandhi ji compelled one of the world’s most powerful governments, the British Empire, to bow before his resolve. We humbly remember his contributions and pray to follow his path of nonviolence to advance both our state and nation.” he also said.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence in Madhya Pradesh’s immense potential to attract large-scale investments. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are making continuous efforts to advance Madhya Pradesh, and our initiatives are bearing fruit,” emphasised Yadav.

“Madhya Pradesh has all the capabilities to invite investors from across the country and the globe. I feel gratified to be here in the UK, and from here, I will proceed to Germany. If time permits, I will visit other countries as well,” the CM said.

CM Yadav also visited the British Parliament with the UK’s parliamentarians and he attended a luncheon with them.

During discussions with the parliamentarians, CM Yadav highlighted PM Modi’s vision, emphasising that the India-UK partnership is centred on technology, innovation and knowledge-sharing.

Senior state government officials, including Rajesh Rajora, Sanjay Dubey, Manish Singh, Raghvendra Kumar Singh, and Sudam Khade, Commissioner of the Public Relations Department, are accompanying the Chief Minister on his tour.

The CM highlighted that since his government took office, it has extensively explored opportunities in diverse sectors such as industrialization, tourism, education, and healthcare.

“For Madhya Pradesh to achieve economic progress, it is imperative to systematically enhance public amenities and invite investors from all sectors,” he said.

Highlighting the upcoming GIS, he said, “We are committed to providing a robust platform for investors, and it is our responsibility to present Madhya Pradesh as an attractive destination for investment on every global platform.”

The CM informed the British MPs that Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a key hub in India’s development journey. He stated that the state’s economy is growing at a double-digit rate, showcasing significant potential in sectors like agribusiness, automobiles and auto components, pharmaceuticals and IT.