CM Yadav loses balance while riding police horse at event in Ujjain, escapes unhurt

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav briefly lost his balance while riding a police horse at an event in Ujjain district on Sunday, but escaped without injury, officials said.

He later dismounted and rode a bullock cart, continuing his participation in the event organised under the 'Rahgiri Anandotsav-2026', they said.

Yadav was sitting on a police horse outside the Kalidas Academy campus when the animal became stuck, and the movement caused him to lose his balance. However, security personnel intervened and prevented a fall.

The chief minister then dismounted and rode a bullock cart as part of a programme dedicated to farmers.

Thousands of people participated in the Rahgiri Anandotsav, which features music, entertainment, and traditional games.

Later in the day, Yadav will inaugurate a sports complex equipped with modern and multipurpose sports and recreational facilities built by Ujjain Smart City Limited at a cost of Rs 28.31 crore at Atal Parisar Fazalpura.

He will also inaugurate a newly constructed auditorium and convention centre R D Gargi Medical College and participate in many other programmes.