CM Yadav launches heli service to connect Madhya Pradesh’s Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas

Bhopal: In a bid to air-connect Madhya Pradesh’s two Jyotirlingas, Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated ‘PM Shri Religious Tourism Heli Service’ by flagging off a helicopter from Ujjain on Sunday.



While addressing the air service scheme, CM Dr Yadav emphasised that the PM Shri Religious Tourism Heli Service signifies more than just facilitating travel to Shri Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar, it is a commitment to unite devotees from across the country and the world towards the Jyotirlingas, the epitome of our faith.

The CM extended his gratitude to the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the central government has sanctioned the construction of an airport in Ujjain.

The scheme aims to boost connectivity between the two Jyotirlingas and tourism in the state. Now, the pilgrims can travel via chopper between Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar. In the first phase, this air service was started from Bhopal to Ujjain and Omkareshwar, and from Indore-Ujjain-Omkareshwar routes. For the convenience of devotees, the facility of booking this service has been made available on IRCTC. CM Yadav said that the expansion of air service will continue in the state. The number of helicopters will be increased further in the coming days with which 16 passengers each will be able to avail the air service. Maihar, Datia, Orchha, and other religious, tourist,

and historical places of worship in the state will also be connected by air travel, he announced.On this occasion, PS Aviation Sandeep Yadav said the helicopters will be from two to 12-seater. The fare for the heli service will be fixed at Rs 5,000. During the launching event, Ujjain MP Anil Firojia, ACS Rajesh and Collector of the district Neeraj Kumar Singh were present.

On June 13, Chief Minister Yadav inaugurated one more air service, PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva, which connects eight tourist spots of the state. Major cities of the state – Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, Singrauli, and Khajuraho have been connected through the air service, as part of this scheme.

Air ambulance service has also been started in Madhya Pradesh by the Chief Minister, under which Ayushman cardholders and other patients can travel by air in a very short time to get treatment in the state.