CM Yadav inaugurates 3 compressed biogas plants, says MP to be green energy hub

Bhopal: Green or renewable energy is the need of the hour and Madhya Pradesh will emerge as a hub in this segment with private sector participation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday.

Through an integrated power production system, Madhya Pradesh, alongside the country, is moving towards a clean, green, and bright future in the renewable energy space, he noted.

Yadav was speaking at the inauguration of three newly-constructed compressed biogas (CBG) plants in Bhopal, Indore, and Satna, set up by Reliance Green Energy, via video conferencing from Samatva Bhavan, the CM's official residence in the state capital.

"With private participation and support, we will make Madhya Pradesh a hub of green energy. It is the need of the hour," the CM maintained.

Yadav opined these state-of-the-art CBG plants symbolise partnership and progress as they convert waste into energy.

It may be noted that CBG, a renewable and clean alternative to fossil fuels, is produced from a variety of organic waste materials, including agricultural residue, cattle dung, sugarcane press mud, and organic fraction of municipal solid waste.

Madhya Pradesh has extremely fertile land and energy production through CBG plants will reduce stubble burning in the state, the CM said.

Yadav had performed the ground-breaking ceremony for these three units in 2023-24 after assuming office and he also virtually inaugurated them.

Reliance Green Energy is establishing six CBG plants in the state. Of these, three units were ready for production and inaugurated on Wednesday.

Construction work on the other plants -- one each in Jabalpur, Balaghat, and Sehore -- is progressing rapidly.

The private company has invested approximately Rs 700 crore in these half a dozen plants and their combined production capacity is estimated to be 45,000 tons per year, an official said.

The commissioning of these units will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 17,000 tons annually, a strong testament to the government's environmental protection efforts, he said.

"Today marks the beginning of a new era of clean energy, green development, and a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. The state's largest and most modern compressed biogas plant in the Adampur Cantonment area of Bhopal is being inaugurated," the Chief Minister said.

The Bhopal plant symbolises the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "waste-to-wealth" and "energy from waste", Yadav noted.

"Its objective is to play a role in achieving India's goal of 'net zero carbon emissions' by 2070 through clean and sustainable energy production. The Bhopal CBG plant is not just an industrial project, but also the beginning of 'Green Revolution 2.0'," he emphasised.

At the event, Reliance officials informed that the CBG plant in Bhopal, built across 20 acres at a cost of Rs 130 crore, will produce 22.5 tons of biogas per day, using 260 tons of agricultural wastes such as straw and Napier grass.

These waste materials, which previously caused pollution, will now become a source of clean energy. The gas produced from the Bhopal facility will be used as bio-CNG for vehicles besides domestic and industrial purposes, according to the official.

This plant will create over 250 direct and indirect jobs, he added.