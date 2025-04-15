CM Yadav, his deputy Devda pay tribute to Ambedkar at his birthplace in MP’s Mhow

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Deputy CM Jagdish Devda, paid tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at his birthplace in Mhow on Sunday, the 134th anniversary of the architect of the Constitution.

Addressing the state-level function in Indore’s Mhow, CM Yadav highlighted Ambedkar’s immense contribution to Indian society. It said that the 20th century witnessed a social revolution led by Baba Saheb, which corrected the injustices of nearly a thousand years of subjugation.

The Chief Minister called Ambedkar’s life one of struggle and resilience, praising his determination to educate himself and uplift others. He said Ambedkar’s emphasis on education remains a powerful inspiration, stressing that learning must never be compromised.

Praising Ambedkar’s vision for social justice, Yadav said the Constitution laid the foundation for the world’s largest democracy. He credited Ambedkar for the reservation system, noting it boosted SC literacy from 1.5 per cent to 59 per cent.

Yadav announced the allotment of 3.5 acres in Mhow for a ‘dharmashala’ to support Ambedkar pilgrims. He also launched the Dr Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana, offering a 30 per cent subsidy to SC/ST members opening milk dairies, aiming to empower the marginalised and support farmers.

Yadav praised Prime Minister Modi for honouring Ambedkar’s legacy by recognising key sites as ‘Panchteerth’. He highlighted the previous BJP governments’ efforts in developing Mhow as a sacred site and noted the April 13 launch of a Mhow–New Delhi train, benefiting the Malwa region.

Chief guest and thinker Mukul Kanitkar said, “Ambedkar is not just a leader of a particular community but a guiding light for all”.

The event concluded with the release of the book, ‘Samvidhanik Samajik Nyay: Ek Chintan’ written by Anil Gajbhiye and Sartavan Meshram by CM Yadav deputy CM Devda and other dignitaries.

On the occasion, CM Yadav honoured individuals excelling in various fields with the prestigious Bhim Ratna Award for their contributions to the nation and society.

Deputy CM Devda said Babasaheb’s progressive ideology is being widely implemented in the state through policy and public service under PM Modi’s guidance and the CM’s leadership.

“By the dreams of Babasaheb, the BJP government is moving forward towards the creation of an equitable, just, prosperous and developed Madhya Pradesh”, Devda also said.