CM Yadav highlights two years of ‘transformational governance’, declares Madhya Pradesh Naxal-free

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that the people of Madhya Pradesh are direct witnesses to the rapid development achieved by the state government in its short two-year tenure.

Addressing a joint press conference with Deputy CMs Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla on “Two Years of Development and Service,” Yadav said his government has transformed Madhya Pradesh’s development landscape with achievements once considered unimaginable. Yadav, having completed two years in office on December 12.

CM Yadav declared Madhya Pradesh completely free from Naxalism after 35 years, noting that 42 Naxalites surrendered in the last 42 days and the final two laid down arms yesterday, bringing the active count to zero. Ten were neutralised in operations.

He credited the police for their role.

The CM highlighted major progress in the national river-linking programme, noting significant advances in the Ken–Betwa and PKC projects, fast-tracking of the Tapi Mega Groundwater Recharge Project, and a newly designed Mandakini–Chitrakoot sub-project to enhance water availability and hydropower.

The state aims to bring over 100 lakh hectares under irrigation in the next five years, Yadav said.

Referring to recent investment summits, Yadav said that the first-ever Global Investors Summit in Bhopal and Regional Industrial Conclaves brought substantial investment across sectors. New industrial units are coming up, including the world’s largest pump storage project in Neemuch.

Madhya Pradesh is also hosting the first PM MITRA Park among India’s seven approved parks, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dhar.

The CM said the number of medical colleges in the state has risen to 52, while 55 PM Excellence Colleges have been established.

Yadav said the government has strengthened connectivity, with Indore and Bhopal Metro . New airports in Rewa, Datia and Satna have raised the state’s total to eight, and e-bus services will soon launch in several cities.

He added that the state plans to build 1 lakh km of roads in the next five years.

The state has also received the first national award for “Cyber Tehsil”.

The CM said wheat was procured at Rs 2,425 MSP plus a Rs 175 bonus, while paddy farmers received Rs 4,000 per hectare. Crop insurance claims of over Rs 1,275 crore were settled.

Yadav highlighted that the Ladli Behna scheme’s monthly assistance has been increased to Rs 1,500 and women’s reservation in government services has been raised to 35 per cent.

The state has allocated Rs 40,804 crore for tribal development—up 23.4 per cent from last year—while forming new battalions named after tribal icons, filling over one lakh government jobs.

The CM said Madhya Pradesh provides the country’s cheapest power, with major solar parks.

On cow protection, the state has approved model gaushalas and doubled nutrition support for cattle.

Yadav released Public Relations Department publications highlighting department-wise achievements.

Deputy CM Devda said the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and CM Yadav has steered the state toward unprecedented growth, good governance and transparency.

BJP state chief Hemant Khandelwal, ACS to CM Neeraj Mandloi and Commissioner of the PR Department Deepak Saxena were also present during the press conference.