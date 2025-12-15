CM Yadav details MP’s transition from extremism-free state to investment hub

Bhopal: As Madhya Pradesh completes two years under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s leadership, the state has witnessed a decisive shift—from the complete eradication of Left-Wing Extremism to accelerated industrialisation and welfare-led governance. In an exclusive interaction with Millennium Post Chief Correspondent Satyaprakash Sharma, CM Yadav outlines how coordinated security action, policy reforms and people-centric schemes are reshaping the state’s development trajectory, while laying out a clear roadmap for a ‘Developed Madhya Pradesh’ by 2028.

Q: Looking back at the last two years, what do you consider the most defining milestone of your government?

Ans: The most significant turning point has been the complete elimination of Naxalism from Madhya Pradesh. Districts like Mandla, Balaghat and Dindori, which once struggled with insecurity, are now free from extremist influence. The surrender of senior Maoist leaders and the dismantling of their networks have restored peace to the forest and tribal regions. This achievement has not only ensured public safety but also opened the door to development and investors’ confidence.

Q: What made the anti-Naxal operations particularly challenging?

Ans: The terrain itself—dense forests and remote habitations—posed major operational hurdles. Earlier attempts had failed due to a lack of coordination and sustained focus. This time, intelligence-based operations, strong cooperation with central forces, and effective rehabilitation policies helped us overcome long-standing challenges. It required unwavering commitment and precise execution.

Q: How do you plan to steer the state’s priorities over the coming years?

Ans: Our governance follows a clear thematic roadmap. While women-centric initiatives were prioritised earlier, the current focus is on industrial expansion and job creation. Agriculture and farmer welfare will remain central in the coming phase. Our objective is balanced growth—strengthening irrigation, increasing farm productivity, expanding renewable energy, and ensuring sustainable employment opportunities.

Q: What leadership lesson has shaped your approach as Chief Minister?

Ans: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat has been a constant source of guidance. Governance succeeds when departments work collectively, and innovation is encouraged at every level. Aligning state-level goals with national priorities accelerates progress and ensures long-term impact.

Q: How has the government positioned MP as an emerging industrial hub?

Ans: Platforms like the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal and regional conclaves have showcased MP’s potential to national and international investors. Policy simplification, robust infrastructure, and time-bound approvals have resulted in new investments, industrial expansion, and large-scale employment generation, particularly for the youth.

Q: Which initiatives best address rural distress and skill development?

Ans: The National River Linking Programme, which was first implemented by the MP government, such as the Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal projects, will significantly expand cultivable land. In parallel, Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a national leader in education enrolment. Rural housing under PMAY-Grameen and extensive Ayushman Bharat coverage have reduced financial vulnerability and improved living standards across villages.

Q: Among women-centric schemes, which reflects inclusive development most strongly?

Ans: The Ladli Behna Yojana has transformed women’s economic participation. Enhanced monthly assistance of Rs 1,500, coupled with skill training and self-help group support, has empowered women to pursue entrepreneurship, supplement household income, and engage actively in community leadership.

Q: What will define Madhya Pradesh’s development journey by 2028?

Ans: Renewable energy adoption, digital governance, and tourism-led growth will be key drivers. Solar power will reach half of our villages, while 5G and digital services will strengthen connectivity. Projects started in Ujjain ahead of Simhastha-28, like the Shipra rejuvenation and development of heritage tourism circuits, aim to facilitate Mahakaleshwar pilgrims, significantly boost employment and contribute substantially to the state economy.

Q: What advice would you offer to young aspirants entering public service?

Ans: Public life demands humility and perseverance. Success must never breed complacency, and challenges must be faced with resolve. True leadership lies in teamwork, quiet dedication, and decisive action.

Q: Your message to the people of Madhya Pradesh?

Ans: The people’s trust is our greatest strength. From conflict-free regions to expanding industries, Madhya Pradesh is moving forward with confidence. Together, we will continue building a state that is secure, progressive and prosperous for every citizen.