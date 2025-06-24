CM Yadav calls on PM Modi, invites him to key events in MP

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday and briefed him on the state’s ongoing welfare and development initiatives.

He extended invitations for several key events, including inaugurations, foundation-laying ceremonies, and conferences.

The CM highlighted the state’s water conservation campaign, Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan, running from March 30 to June 30. Khandwa district ranked first in the country in groundwater conservation, with Madhya Pradesh among the top four states. Inspired by Gujarat’s model, the campaign includes the restoration of traditional water bodies.

Yadav said that the PM accepted his invitation to virtually attend the closing ceremony of the campaign. The CM also invited the PM to inaugurate a large-scale Kisan Sammelan in Sehore from October 12–14, aimed at promoting food processing and agri-based industries. Over two lakh farmers are expected to attend.

The CM shared updates on the PM MITRA park in Dhar, Bhopal Metro’s planned launch in October, and progress in anti-Naxal operations, reporting over 10 Naxals eliminated in 18 months. On employee welfare, the CM noted that promotion rules have been revised, benefiting 5 lakh employees and opening 2 lakh new posts.

Yadav also proposed Ujjain as a future hub for global timekeeping and invited the PM to an international conference in January. He further sought the Centre’s support for launching a national and international award in the name of Emperor Vikramaditya.