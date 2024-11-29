CM Yadav calls for collaboration between German advanced & and MP’s resources

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that his visit to Munich aims to make a juncture between Germany’s advanced technology and the state’s natural and human resources.

Addressing an interactive session on ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’ with German industrialists and business leaders in Munich as a part of his foreign tour, Yadav called the leaders to invest in the state. “The investor is not our guest in Madhya Pradesh, but also a family member”, he said, adding “We want German companies to invest in Madhya Pradesh with their advanced technologies. Let us once again turn to the state and strengthen the shared heritage of both countries.”

Yadav also met Florian Herrmann, Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery and Minister of State for Federal, and European Affairs, and Media.

The discussion focused on exploring opportunities for collaboration at the state level, with both leaders expressing commitment to bolstering India-Germany relations under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leaders discussed key areas of potential cooperation, including technological innovation, supercomputing, automotive, aeronautics, and space technology.

Yadav praised the time management skills of Germany, remarking, “He who masters time can master the world.” He lauded Germany’s economic resilience and transformational growth as an inspirational model for strategic progress and national development.

The CM emphasised focusing on addressing climate policy challenges, promoting technical innovation, advancing higher education, enabling technology transfer, and creating employment opportunities for the people of the state.

Yadav expressed optimism about the industrial partnership between Madhya Pradesh and Germany, describing it as a gateway to a new industrial revolution. He revealed plans to bring German experts and technology to Madhya Pradesh to drive industrial growth.

Yadav and his delegation were warmly received in Munich by India’s Consul General, Shatrughan Sinha, and President of the Indian Association, Rana Hargovind Singh, alongside members of the Indian diaspora.

During interactions with Bavaria’s leaders, Yadav emphasised the need for language training to overcome communication barriers. He announced plans to establish a “Language Institute” in the state to promote German language learning, facilitating smoother coordination and job opportunities for residents.

The CM highlighted opportunities for the state’s industrial sector to leverage Germany’s expertise in engineering, polytechnics, ITIs, and the globally acclaimed automotive sector.

He invited German industrialists to the Global Investors Summit to be held in February in Bhopal. He also discussed easing administrative hurdles to facilitate smoother trade and investment collaborations.