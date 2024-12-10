CM: With PM Modi’s guidance, Madhya Pradesh achieves landmark success in river linking project

New Delhi: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s capable guidance, Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to achieve remarkable success in the centrally-sponsored river link project.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi during his visit to the national capital, CM Yadav listed the achievements of his government and the good governance in one year in office.

The Chief Minister said that on December 13, the completion of one year of his government, the state plans to dedicate it to public welfare. The government will launch a mega campaign, ‘Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Abhiyan’ from December 11 to January 26 to attain the saturation coverage of the central and state governments’ public welfare schemes to the beneficiaries at the grassroots level, he said. The target-based campaign aims to deliver 100 per cent benefits of 45 beneficiary-oriented central and state welfare schemes to all eligible beneficiaries across the state, and to ensure saturation coverage, the CM said.

Under the campaign, a door-to-door inter-departmental survey team will identify and assist those yet to benefit from these schemes and provide 63 public services across various departments, CM Yadav highlighted.

He said camps will be organised in every Gram Panchayat and urban ward to identify eligible individuals, collect applications, and distribute benefits.

CM Yadav said that as part of the campaign, a Public Welfare Festival will be celebrated from December 11 to December 26, featuring inaugurations, foundation stone-laying ceremonies, and cultural events across the state, showcasing the government’s achievements and commitment to public welfare. For industrial growth and creating employment opportunities, we have launched an initiative to declare the year 2025 as the “Year of Industry and Employment, the CM said.

“To cover regional disparity in development, the state has organised Regional Industry Conclaves in Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa, and Narmadapuram, and held roadshows in Mumbai, Kolkata, Coimbatore and Bengaluru”, the CM also said.

“Investment proposals worth over Rs 2.75 lakh crore were received during these events”, he added.

The CM listed development and welfare work done by the state government during the last year in various sectors like infrastructure, employment, women empowerment and welfare, underprivileged welfare, education, sports and youth welfare, healthcare, agriculture and animal husbandry, irrigation and energy, tribal welfare, cultural and spiritual development etc.

The CM emphasised that his government has taken several innovations like launching cyber tehsils, banning high-frequency loudspeakers and on sale of meat and fish, changing the name of the vice-chancellor to Kulguru etc.