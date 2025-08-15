CM vows to steer HP towards self-reliance

Shimla: On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hailed the state’s “courage, determination and progress,” pledging to steer it towards prosperity and self-reliance despite political, economic and natural challenges.

“From the snow-capped peaks to the fertile valleys, our people have always risen to challenges — whether protecting the nation, overcoming disasters, or building a better future,” Sukhu said, honouring martyrs and noting the state’s decorated military history, including four Param Vir Chakras and two Ashok Chakras.

Recalling the 2023 disaster and this year’s floods in Mandi that claimed “over 200 lives and caused Rs 2,000 crore” in damage, Sukhu said relief support had been enhanced “25 times over” for affected families, with compensation for fully damaged houses raised to Rs 7 lakh.

Highlighting key achievements of his government, he said Himachal is the first state to offer MSP for naturally grown crops and milk, benefiting thousands of farmers. Education reforms include pre-primary classes in over 6,200 schools, English-medium instruction from Class I, and low-interest student loans.

The state aims to become India’s first “Green Energy State” through solar projects, electric buses, and green corridors. Women’s welfare schemes, expanded healthcare, and tourism infrastructure — including Kangra airport expansion and ropeway projects — are also underway.

“Our government has focused on public welfare over financial power, strengthened democracy, and taken bold steps for development,” Sukhu said, urging citizens to work together for a prosperous, inclusive Himachal.