CM vows to make Punjab number 1 in every sphere

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday vowed to further make concerted efforts in the form of pro-people and development-oriented policies to ensure that the state emerges as a frontrunner state in every sphere of life.

Addressing the gathering during a function to mark Punjab’s accomplishment in the National Achievements Survey, the Chief Minister said that due to the strenuous efforts of the state government, Punjab is today at number one in this survey, whereas it was on the 17th rank in 2017.

He said that the teachers are the nation builders and they have played an important role in making Punjab number one. Urging the teachers to make students aware of the rich cultural heritage of the state, the Chief Minister said that it was imperative for the overall personality development of the students.

Chief Minister Mann said that it is the need of the hour to ensure that the students stay connected with their roots and excel in life.

He said that the state government is laying a major thrust on skill development among the students to make them capable of living a life with dignity and pride.

He said that education, health and power had acquired centre stage in the political agenda of the parties due to the concerted efforts of AAP and its national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.