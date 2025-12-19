CM Vishnu Deo Sai’s initiative makes Sukma’s rehabilitation policy an exemplary model

Raipur: Hands that once held guns are today shaping bricks and mortar. Paths once marked by fear and violence are now witnessing the steady laying of foundations built on trust and development. In line with the sensitive vision and clear intent of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, a new and hopeful chapter of rehabilitation is unfolding in Sukma district, presenting a positive and inspiring picture of transformation.

At the rehabilitation centre in Sukma, 35 surrendered Naxalites have been provided vocational training as masons, enabling them to move decisively towards self-reliance and dignity. This initiative reflects a concrete and compassionate approach to rehabilitation, turning reintegration into a lived reality.

The training programme is being conducted through a joint effort of the district administration and SBI RSETI. A total of 35 participants, including 15 women and 20 men, are undergoing structured and hands-on training in essential construction skills such as foundation work, brick masonry, plastering, roof casting, and adherence to quality standards. The training is designed in a systematic, step-by-step manner to ensure professional competence in construction work.

This initiative goes far beyond employment-oriented training. It is emerging as a powerful instrument for giving surrendered youth a new direction in life. Upon completion of training, these individuals will actively contribute to the construction of incomplete and new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) in the district. This will not only provide them with stable and respectable employment but will also address the long-standing shortage of skilled masons in Naxal-affected and remote areas.

District Collector Shri Devesh Dhruv described the initiative as a significant step towards meaningful social transformation. He said that true surrender does not merely mean laying down arms, but becoming self-reliant and returning to the mainstream of society with dignity. He emphasized that the district administration is committed to providing skills, employment opportunities and essential facilities to youth residing in rehabilitation centres, enabling them to rebuild their lives with self-respect.

Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat, Shri Mukund Thakur, stated that skilled human resources are vital for the effective implementation of government construction works, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin. He said that this training programme will connect surrendered youth with employment as well as social responsibility.

Rehabilitated resident Podiyam Bhima from Polampalli shared that he was associated with the organization for nearly 30 years, but his life has completely changed after surrender. “There are good arrangements for food and accommodation here. I am currently receiving training as mason. Earlier, I had also received training as electrician, mechanics. Now I will be able to work with dignity,” he said.

Muchaki Ranvati from Puvarti, who was associated with the organization for 24 years, said that after rehabilitation she received training in tailoring and is now undergoing mason training. “Reunited with the family. Participated in the Bastar Olympics and even won first prize. We are receiving various benefits of government schemes,” she said.

Ganga Vetti from Dabbamarka said that life has completely transformed after rehabilitation. The district administration provided her with a mobile phone and a mason’s toolkit. Special camps were organized to facilitate Aadhaar cards, Ayushman cards, ration cards and job cards. “If there is any issue, the Collector and the SP listen to us immediately,” she added.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, while speaking on this initiative, said that Chhattisgarh government is firmly committed to establishing lasting peace in Naxal-affected regions through dialogue, sensitivity and development. He said that equipping surrendered youth with skills, employment and dignity, and reconnecting them with the mainstream of society, is the core objective of the state’s rehabilitation policy.

The ongoing efforts in Sukma to link surrendered youth with livelihood-oriented work stand as strong evidence that through sensitive administration, trust-building and development-focused policies, young people once led astray by violence can be given a new identity and a better future. This is the true measure of rehabilitation, and this alone forms the strongest foundation for lasting peace.