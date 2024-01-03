CM Vishnu Deo Sai to release SDG dist progress report, 2022 Chh’garh

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will release “SDG District Progress Report, 2022 Chhattisgarh” at Yojana Bhawan, Nava Raipur on Wednesday. The report, prepared by the State Planning Commission, focuses on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Chief Minister Sai will not only release the report but also conduct a review of the significant accomplishments of the State Planning Commission. Besides, he will also discuss the forthcoming action plan. Minister of Planning, Economics, and Statistics O.P. Choudhary will also attend the programme.

It is worth mentioning that the data for 2021-22 is based on the “Chhattisgarh District Indicator Framework,” ensuring localised and continuous monitoring of SDGs at the district level. The “SDG District Progress Report, 2022 Chhattisgarh” has been prepared using this framework. The “SDG District Progress Report 2021” was released on February 20, 2023, based on 2020-21 data, comprising of district scores and rankings. The upcoming report will provide insight into how districts’ scores and rankings have changed compared to the previous year.

State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Ajay Singh, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Planning, Economics, and Statistics Secretary Himshikhar Gupta, State Planning Commission Member Dr. K. Subramaniam, Chhattisgarh UNICEF Chief Job Zachariah, State Planning Commission Member Secretary Anoop Kumar Srivastava along with other senior officials will also be present on the occasion.