CM Vishnu Deo Sai to launch “Gaudham Yojana” from Bilaspur on March 14

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government is launching the “Gaudham Yojana” for the protection of stray and abandoned cattle in the state and for their safety and well-being.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will launch this scheme on March 14 at the Guru Ghasidas Central University Auditorium in Bilaspur district. Under the scheme, 29 Gaudhams will also be inaugurated in other districts of the state. On this occasion, Agriculture and Livestock Development Minister Ramvichar Netam, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Gauseva Commission Visheshar Patel, along with other local public representatives will be present.

It is noteworthy that under the Gaudham Yojana, a target has been set to establish 10 Gaudhams in each development block of the state. Accordingly, a total of 1,460 Gaudhams will be established across the state, where basic facilities such as sheds, fencing, drinking water and electricity will be made available for the cattle.

Officials of the Livestock Development Department informed that under the scheme, administrative approval for 36 Gaudhams has already been granted by the government. Out of these, 29 Gaudhams have been registered with the Chhattisgarh State Gauseva Commission. The formal inauguration of these Gaudhams will be carried out by the Chief Minister on March 14, 2026 from Village Lakhasar in Takhatpur development block of Bilaspur district. On this occasion, 28 Gaudhams located in 10 other districts will also be inaugurated through virtual mode. The main objective of the Gaudham Yojana is to ensure protection and promotion of stray, wandering and seized cattle.

Under the scheme, those government sites will be registered where the necessary basic infrastructure for livestock protection is already available. The registration of these sites will be carried out through the Chhattisgarh State Gauseva Commission.

The Gaudhams will be operated by registered Gaushala committees, voluntary organizations, NGOs, trusts, Farmer Producer Companies and cooperative societies.

The state government will provide financial assistance under various heads for the operation of the Gaudhams. Under this, for the nutritional feed of cattle, assistance of Rs 10 per animal per day will be provided in the first year, Rs 20 in the second year, Rs 30 in the third year and Rs 35 per day from the fourth year onwards.

In addition, a provision of Rs 5 lakh per year has been made for infrastructure construction and repair. Along with this, shepherds will be given an honorarium of Rs 10,916 per month and “gau-sevaks” will be given Rs 13,126 per month.

To promote fodder development in Gaudhams, assistance of Rs 47,000 per acre per year will be provided. A maximum annual assistance of Rs 2.35 lakh has been provisioned for up to 5 acres of land. Arrangements have been made to house about 200 cattle in each Gaudham. This scheme will reduce the problem of stray animals roaming on roads and in villages and will also promote cattle conservation.