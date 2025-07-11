CM Vishnu Deo Sai Takes Strong Action: 22 Excise Officials Suspended in ₹3,200 Crore Liquor Scam

Raipur: In a significant move to tackle corruption and promote transparent and accountable governance, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has suspended 22 excise officials in connection with the alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam that took place during the previous Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh.

The suspended officials include 12 Assistant Commissioners, five Deputy Commissioners, three District Excise Officers, and two Assistant District Excise Officers. Their names were included in the fourth supplementary chargesheet filed by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on July 7.

The scam, originally estimated at Rs 2,161 crore, is now believed to have crossed ₹3,200 crore. Investigations have revealed a widespread network involving the illegal sale of untaxed country liquor and hefty commissions across high-consumption districts.

Reiterating his commitment to a transparent and corruption-free Chhattisgarh, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, “Several scams took place during the previous Congress government. Every case is being thoroughly investigated by both central and state agencies. No one found guilty will be spared. Our government is committed to clean and accountable governance.”

So far, five chargesheets have been filed, and 13 people arrested, including former Excise Minister and current Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma, ex-IAS officer Anil Tuteja, and businessman Anwar Dhebar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the money laundering angle, tracing the scam back to 2019–2022.

The latest action reflects CM Sai’s commitment to transparency, justice, and a clean administrative system. Under his leadership, Chhattisgarh is taking firm steps toward becoming a corruption-free state. The Chief minister had announced the new excise policy within six months of assuming office ensuring transparency in liquor business. Under the policy, the government agency will directly procure liquor from the manufacturers for selling it to the consumers, thus putting an end to the role of middlemen in the trade.