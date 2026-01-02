CM Vishnu Deo Sai releases logo and theme song of Bastar Pandum 2026 dedicated to Bastar’s Art, Culture and Traditions

Raipur: To promote the rich tribal culture, art, folk traditions and heritage of the Bastar region, the grand and vibrant Bastar Pandum festival will once again be organised in 2026, following the successful organisation in the previous year.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai formally released the official logo and theme song of Bastar Pandum 2026 at Dantewada, in the sacred premises of Danteshwari Temple, seeking the blessings of Maa Danteshwari.

Extending heartfelt New Year greetings on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that Bastar Pandum is a platform showcasing Bastar’s cultural heritage. He noted that the auspicious beginning of Bastar Pandum 2026 from the holy temple complex symbolises the deep spiritual and cultural roots of the region. The unveiling of the logo and theme song marks the formal commencement of preparations for the festival. He described Bastar Pandum as not merely a festival, but the soul of Bastar—a vibrant expression of its tribal culture, folk traditions, art and heritage.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the true identity of Chhattisgarh lies in its tribal traditions. He stated that these traditions are lived and experienced through dance, music, crafts, traditional cuisine, forest-based medicines and sacred village shrines. Recalling the inaugural edition of Bastar Pandum last year, he said the closing ceremony was graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. For Bastar Pandum 2026, invitations will also be extended to the President of India, the Union Home Minister, the Union Ministers for Culture and Tourism, and ambassadors of various countries posted in India. The unprecedented enthusiasm witnessed among the people of Bastar during the previous edition has inspired the government to make this year’s event even more magnificent, so that Bastar’s heritage gains recognition not only at the national level but also globally.

Chief Minister Sai announced that the number of competitive disciplines in Bastar Pandum has been increased from seven to twelve this year. These include tribal dance, music, theatre, traditional musical instruments, costumes, ornaments, worship practices, as well as crafts, painting, traditional food and beverages, regional literature, and forest-based medicinal knowledge. The competitions will be organised in three phases to ensure broader participation and better representation of local talent.

He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to preserve Bastar’s culture and pass it on to the younger generation. Bastar, he said, will now be recognised not only as a cultural hub but also as a symbol of development driven by peace, prosperity and tourism. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the “double-engine government” is taking Bastar to new heights. This festival, he added, reflects that Bastar will now be identified not by conflict, but by creativity and celebration. He urged the people of Bastar and artists from across the region to actively participate in the competitions and contribute to enhancing Bastar’s cultural pride.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma explained that the word ‘Pandum’ signifies a festival, and in Bastar, such festivals have traditionally been celebrated to spread joy and harmony. He said it has always been customary to begin any festival with the blessings of the Mother Goddess, which is why Bastar Pandum is being launched from the Maa Danteshwari temple premises. Highlighting Bastar’s cultural richness, he said the festival integrates tribal art, crafts, dance, music and traditional cuisine. He also stated that efforts towards establishing peace in Bastar are yielding positive results, and that left-wing extremism will be entirely eliminated by March 2026.

Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap stated that Bastar’s art, culture, and traditions are a matter of pride, and the Bastar Pandum is a significant initiative to establish this cultural identity on the global stage. Referring to mythological history, he noted that Lord Shri Ram spent time in the Dandakaranya region during his exile, and the government’s efforts aim to preserve the cultural diversity of this sacred land.

Culture Minister Rajesh Agrawal said that the state government is organising Bastar Pandum for the second consecutive year to promote the diverse art forms of the culturally rich Bastar region. He added that competitions will be held across twelve disciplines this year.

During the programme, the Chief Minister interacted with senior traditional leaders of the division, including Manjhi, Chaliki, Gayata, priests, prominent members of the tribal community and Padma awardee artists within the temple premises. Bastar MP Mahesh Kashyap and Dantewada MLA Chaitram Atami also addressed the gathering. Traditional leaders and community representatives expressed their gratitude to the government for organising Bastar Pandum.

It was announced that Bastar Pandum 2026 will be held from January 10 to February 5, 2026, in three phases. Janpad-level events will take place from January 10 to 20, district-level programmes from January 24 to 29, and divisional-level events from February 2 to 6. Special discussions were also held to invite Indian ambassadors posted abroad, senior officials from Bastar, officers selected by the UPSC and CGPSC, doctors, engineers, senior public representatives, to familiarise them with Bastar’s unique cultural heritage and tribal life. Also tribal dance troupes from various states will be invited in Bastar pandum .

To ensure maximum participation, arrangements are being proposed for both online and offline registration of participants. The event will be organised in three phases across 1,885 gram panchayats, 32 janpad panchayats, eight municipalities, twelve nagar panchayats and one municipal corporation in the seven districts of Bastar division. The Department of Culture and Official Language has been designated as the nodal department for the event.

MP Mahesh Kashyap, Dantewada MLA Chaitram Atami, Bastar IG Sundarraj P., Secretary of the Culture Department Rohit Yadav, DIG Kamlochan Kashyap, Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv, SP Gaurav Rai, along with other public representatives and senior officials, were present.