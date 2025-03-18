CM Vishnu Deo Sai Presents Bastar Development Roadmap to PM Modi

Raipur: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today to discuss the state's development roadmap. During the meeting, CM Sai presented the Bastar Development Master Plan, outlining the transformation of Naxal-affected areas into hubs of infrastructure, industry, and tourism. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi responded positively and assured full support from the central government.

CM Sai informed PM Modi that Naxalism in Chhattisgarh is on the verge of elimination. With coordinated efforts by security forces and public participation, rapid changes are evident in affected regions. He highlighted how police and central forces have successfully extended development to former Naxal strongholds, increasing public trust in government initiatives. The state’s primary focus is now on developing Bastar into a new industrial and economic center, creating employment opportunities for youth and improving the living standards of tribal communities.

During the meeting, CM Sai also elaborated on Chhattisgarh’s new industrial policy and the rising interest of investors. He informed the Prime Minister that the state government has introduced single-window clearance, tax incentives, and investor-friendly policies, attracting major companies to invest in Chhattisgarh.

Emphasizing women empowerment and rural development as key government priorities, CM Sai stated that self-employment initiatives are being strengthened to make rural women financially independent. Women self-help groups are being empowered, allowing them to contribute actively to the local economy.

The CM informed the Prime Minister about ongoing initiatives to make rural women in Bastar self-reliant. Through women self-help groups, thousands of women are gaining economic independence and employment opportunities. Promotion of minor forest produce, organic farming, handloom, bamboo industries, and handicrafts is enabling women to secure livelihoods while strengthening the local economy. Additionally, startups and small-scale industries are linking Bastar’s women to production and marketing networks, ensuring their financial independence and contribution to the state’s economic progress.

PM Modi’s Chhattisgarh Visit: Major Development Projects to be Inaugurated

During the meeting, CM Sai shared the framework of PM Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Chhattisgarh on March 30. The visit will witness the inauguration of several major development projects across the state. CM Shri Sai discussed preparations for the visit in detail and updated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the progress of ongoing development initiatives in Chhattisgarh.