CM Vishnu Deo Sai meets President Murmu, extends invitation to ‘Bastar Pandum 2026

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi today. On this occasion, Chief Minister Sai extended an invitation to President Murmu to attend the upcoming state-level tribal cultural festival, “Bastar Pandum 2026,” as the Chief Guest.

Chief Minister Sai apprised the President of the rich tribal art, culture, traditions and folk life of the Bastar region, stating that Bastar Pandum is an important initiative aimed at the preservation, promotion and national-international dissemination of the tribal heritage of the state. The festival will be organized in three phases, with the final phase scheduled to conclude in Bastar in February 2026. On this occasion, Chief Minister Sai also informed the President about the comprehensive development initiatives of the Chhattisgarh government in tribal regions, including progress in education, health, livelihood, expansion of basic infrastructure, and welfare schemes. He said that the state government is continuously working to connect the tribal community with the mainstream of development while preserving their cultural identity.

President Droupadi Murmu appreciated the organization of this festival associated with tribal culture and extended her best wishes for the successful conduct of Bastar Pandum 2026. It is noteworthy that through Bastar Pandum 2026, various cultural forms including folk dances, folk songs, traditional musical instruments, handicrafts, tribal cuisine, and traditional attire will be showcased.