CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Tourism Minister offer prayers at Bhoramdeo Temple on new year

Raipur: On the first day of the New Year, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, along with Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, visited the historic Bhoramdeo Temple in Kabirdham district and performed worship rituals. The Chief Minister and the Union Minister offered prayers. They performed aarti inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, seeking blessings for the “peace, prosperity, and happiness” of Chhattisgarh, as well as the well-being and welfare of its people, at the beginning of the New Year.

On this occasion, Union Minister of State Shri Tokhan Sahu, Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Arun Sao and Shri Vijay Sharma, Tourism Minister Shri Rajesh Agrawal, MLA Smt Bhawana Bohra, along with several public representatives and distinguished citizens, were present.