CM urges Swadeshi buys this Diwali, directs GST Utsav celebration across MP

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday urged people to promote the purchase and sale of Swadeshi products during Diwali and directed officials to organise Atmanirbhar Bharat and GST Utsav programmes across all assembly constituencies till December 25.

Addressing MPs, MLAs, district collectors, police superintendents and civic officials through video conferencing, the Chief Minister said the celebrations should highlight self-reliance and support local producers. District in-charge ministers, elected representatives and collectors will coordinate schedules for these programmes, which will feature exhibitions and sales of Swadeshi goods.

CM Yadav directed that Govardhan Puja be celebrated with grandeur on October 21–22 at major public places and gaushalas in all districts to showcase the state’s cultural, religious and social heritage. He stated that the Animal Husbandry Department would serve as the nodal agency for these events, which will also include activities promoting natural farming and livestock rearing. “The state has set a target of boosting milk production by 20 per cent,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister urged public representatives and officials to celebrate Diwali in old-age homes, orphanages and poor settlements, and to share festive joy with labourers at labour markets the following day. He also directed that events promoting social harmony be organised in every district, with discussions involving socially conscious representatives.

On law and order, Yadav asked collectors to respond immediately to sensitive incidents and misleading news, keep ministers and legislators informed, and issue fact-checks or clarifications when necessary. He said police presence should be visible in congested areas to instil a sense of safety among citizens.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal and senior officials were present during the video conference.