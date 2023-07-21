CM urges new officers to combat corruption in UP

Lucknow: In a strong message to the newly appointed officers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the need to combat corruption and work for the welfare of the people.



During an event at Lok Bhawan, the Chief Minister handed over appointment letters to 700 candidates selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) as part of Mission Rozgar, urging them to be ready to fight against corruption as it poses a significant barrier to development in the state.

Addressing the officers, Yogi said: “You will have a period of 30-35 years to demonstrate your ability and capability.

The complaints related to the general public revolve around these departments. Put your ego aside and work for the welfare of people.”

The Chief Minister stressed that any form of arrogance while dealing with the public would work against the officers. He emphasized the importance of interacting with the people and working towards fulfilling their rights.

“If you are a deputy collector and refuse to interact with people, it would work against you,” he said.

Congratulating the newly appointed officers, Chief Minister commended the Public Service Commission for completing the appointment process in less than ten months, setting a new standard of fairness, transparency, and cleanliness. He assured the officers that the recruitment process was free from casteism, nepotism, or regional biases and that only those who qualified were selected.

Speaking about the importance of public service, he said, “Since the common citizen has some rights, they should be protected. It is up to the bureaucracy to complete its work and grant him his rights.”

He further advised the officers not to misuse their position and influence to benefit themselves or others.

“There are many officers whom no one recognizes, but there are also many officers who are remembered by the public long after their service is over.

The same will happen to you if you bother the common man. Make no recommendations to any officer-employee; instead, treat the entire state as your family,” the Chief Minister advised.

Highlighting the economic progress of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned that the state was moving towards becoming a significant economic force in the nation.