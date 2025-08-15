CM unveils Rs 564-crore projects for Faridabad

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 29 development projects worth Rs 564.27 crore in Faridabad.

The projects include seven inaugurations worth Rs 61.20 crore and 22 foundation stone layings worth Rs 433.15 crore.

Saini launched the projects on the sidelines of a programme to observe the 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas' (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) in the presence of

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP state president Mohan Lal Kaushik, and Cabinet minister Vipul Goel.

In the education sector, Saini inaugurated new buildings at Government Senior Secondary School, Badoli (Rs 3.24 crore), Government Boys Senior Secondary School, NIT-1 (Rs 3.14 crore), Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Tigaon (₹3.96 crore), Government Primary School, Sector-23, Ballabhgarh (Rs 1 crore), and Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector-22, Ballabhgarh (Rs 4.42 crore).

For rural connectivity, he opened a Rs 3.16-crore pontoon bridge over the Yamuna at Mahavatpur (Bhaskola) and a Rs 42.28-crore 66 KV sub-station at Kheri Gujaran.

Major foundation stone projects include a Rs 161.11-crore Mother & Child Hospital at BK Hospital, a Rs 21.33-crore Critical Care Block at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, a Rs 69.16-crore ROB on Ballabhgarh–Pali–Dhauj–Sohna Road, a Rs 77-crore drinking water project from Atali to Sector-25, and a Rs 7.22-crore stadium in Bukharpur.