CM unveils Rs 51.74 cr ROB in Dinanagar

Dinanagar: To enhance traffic flow in the historic city of Dinanagar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann inaugurated a new Railway Over Bridge (ROB) on the Amritsar-Pathankot Railway section near the Dina Nagar railway station in Gurdaspur district. The ROB, constructed at a cost of Rs 51.74 crore, replaces the level crossing C-60. This significant infrastructure project, funded entirely by the state government, includes both the railway bridge and approach roads. The Chief Minister’s initiative aims to streamline traffic movement and offer considerable benefits to the residents of Dinanagar, improving overall connectivity and efficiency in the area.