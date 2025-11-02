CM unveils 2047 blueprint in line with PM’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision

Bhopal: Marking the 70th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday unveiled the “Viksit MP @2047” Vision Document, outlining a roadmap for transforming the state into a developed and self-reliant economy over the next two decades. The document aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Addressing the function, CM Yadav said the state is not only celebrating its achievements but also embarking on a new 25-year journey of progress. “The past two years have laid the foundation for an industrially strong and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh,” he said, emphasising that the state is poised to emerge as a leading industrial hub in India. The Vision Document, prepared with public participation and in collaboration with NITI Aayog, focuses on three pillars — happiness, prosperity, and culture. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain presented the highlights of the document, which also envisions three AI cities, expansion of digital governance, and industrial growth through the ‘Make in Madhya Pradesh’ initiative. During the event, CM Yadav announced the development of a new Omkareshwar Sanctuary and launched several digital platforms, including the ‘MP e-Seva’ portal offering 500 government services online, the ‘Invest MP 3.0’ investment facilitation portal, and the ‘Wash on Wheels’ mobile app for sanitation services.

The Chief Minister also declared that two lakh government jobs will be created in the next three years. He said over 60,000 government positions have already been filled, and 8.25 lakh people have gained employment in the past two years, supported by investments worth Rs 23,853 crore. “In 2025, we are celebrating the Year of Investment and Employment,” he added, noting that Rs 30 lakh crore worth of investment proposals have been received, of which projects worth Rs 8.44 lakh crore have been approved, generating over six lakh jobs. In a major infrastructure boost, an agreement was signed for the development of Ujjain Airport, which will be the state’s fourth airport built in two years, following those at Rewa, Satna, and Datia. Yadav said the new airport will benefit pilgrims and tourists. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu lauded CM Yadav as “a symbol of public service” and said Madhya Pradesh is integrating innovation and tradition in its development model. NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Suman K Bery called the state “the heart of India, not only geographically but also in biodiversity and resources,” praising the Vision Document’s alignment with national growth goals.