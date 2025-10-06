CM to teachers: Play key role in perpetuating heritage of Punjab

Anandpur Sahib: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday gave a clarion call to the teachers to play a key role in perpetuating the glorious heritage of the state by making younger generations abreast about it.

Addressing a gathering during a function to commemorate World Teachers’ Day, he said the teachers are the nation builders and they should apprise the younger generations about the rich cultural heritage of the state.

He said teaching is not a profession, but it is a mission to enlighten students.

Being the son of a teacher, Mann said, he is well aware of the fact that teachers work hard for making the future of the students.

Mann also said that 3,200 government schools have been ravaged in the recent floods, 19 colleges were ruined, 8,500 kilometres and 2,500 bridges were also destroyed.

Crops on five lakh acres were destroyed in the recent floods, but Punjabis displayed exemplary valour to overcome this natural calamity.

Mann also lauded teachers for doing commendable work during the natural catastrophe and said such examples are very rare in global history.

Congratulating all the teachers for receiving awards, the CM said: “By honouring our teachers, we have acknowledged their role as nation builders.”

In earlier times, the word Guru was used for a teacher as it comes from two Sanskrit words ‘Gu” (darkness) and ‘Ru’ (remover).

Thus, Mann said that Guru means the one who removes darkness.

The Punjab government on the day honoured 71 teachers under different categories with the state teacher award for their outstanding contribution.