CM tears into Oppn on issue of corruption in Punjab Assembly

Chandigarh: Tearing into the opposition for plundering the wealth of the state, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that no person involved in looting public money will be spared by the state government.



The Chief Minister, while slamming leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa for shielding the corrupt by criticizing action of Vigilance Bureau (VB) against tainted leaders of floor of house, said that his government has adopted zero tolerance policy against corruption and strict action will be ensured against the leaders involved in sins against the state. He said that no one can stop him from acting against these culprits who have mercilessly robbed and ruined the state. Mann said that it is a sorry state of affairs that the Congress leaders are trying to patronize those people who have looted the wealth of the state by misusing the power given to them by people.

The Chief Minister unequivocally said that the corrupt leaders whether they are from ruling side or opposition won’t be spared at any cost. Bhagwant Mann assured the house that nothing can deter him from taking stringent action against the corrupt leaders.

Training his guns against the Congress leaders, the Chief Minister said that most of the Congress leaders sitting on opposition benches are tainted. He told Bajwa that though these leaders are sitting amongst him on these seats, they too will also have to pay for their sins very soon as action against them was inevitable.

Bhagwant Mann said that the names of several Congress leaders figure in every crime against the state adding that his government will make them accountable for their sinister moves.

The Chief Minister said that though his government is duty bound to act tough against the corrupt leaders but the Congress has always protected such leaders. He reminded Partap Singh Bajwa that a former Chief Minister of his party had submitted a list of corrupt Ministers and MLAs during his tenure to the Congress high command.

However, Bhagwant Mann quipped that instead of acting against these corrupt leaders, his high command squatted over the list to avert embarrassment for the party, which had exposed the real face of the Congress.