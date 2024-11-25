CM takes part in state-level function on Maharishi Valmiki birth anniversary

Chandigarh: Celebrating the anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini asserted that by following the teachings given by Maharishi Valmiki ji for an ideal ruler in the Ramayana, the government is working for the welfare and upliftment of every citizen of Haryana.

The birth anniversary of Adi Kavi Maharishi Valmiki ji, who first composed Shri Ram Katha, was celebrated with devotion in Haryana.

On this occasion, a grand state-level function was organised at Eklavya Stadium in Jind district in which Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated as the Chief Guest.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced to give an amount of Rs 51 lakh for Maharishi Valmiki Bhawan in Narwana. He said assistance will also be given to build a hostel in Hisar.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister, while paying obeisance to Maharishi Valmiki Ji, said he is happy and proud to be present at this ceremony. He said it was our great fortune that we have become witness to the construction of the grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram ji in Ayodhya. He said Maharishi Valmiki ji had the knowledge of the Vedas and was a ‘Brahmgyani’. He taught the humanity to have compassion and kindness towards the exploited and the oppressed.

Saini said that by following the teachings given by Maharishi Valmiki ji for an ideal ruler in the Ramayana, the government is working for the welfare and upliftment of every citizen of Haryana.

In accordance with the teachings, ideals and principles of Maharishi Valmiki ji and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has worked to uplift deprived people. He said fulfilling the promise of its manifesto, the state government has implemented the classification of reservation for Scheduled Castes into two categories: ‘Deprived Scheduled Castes’ (DSCs) and ‘Other Scheduled Castes’.

Out of the 20 per cent quota reserved for Scheduled Castes in direct recruitment in government services, half i.e. 10 per cent quota has been reserved for candidates from Deprived Scheduled Castes.