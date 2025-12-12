CM Sukhu vows to make HP ‘self-reliant’

Shimla: The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh marked its third anniversary with a high-energy show of strength in Mandi on Thursday, where Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, joined by senior party leaders, cabinet ministers and MLAs, presented a detailed roadmap for the state’s next phase of development. Addressing a massive crowd at Paddal Ground, Sukhu outlined the administration’s priorities, reiterating his commitment to making Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state. Sukhu claimed strong public support for his government’s performance, transparency and resource management. “Let me tell the BJP that the people of Himachal Pradesh have overwhelmingly endorsed our work. They will return this government to power with an even stronger mandate of 52 seats in the 68-member Assembly against the 40 won in the 2022 polls,” he said.

Sukhu accused the previous BJP government of leaving behind a debt of Rs 75,000 crore and additional liabilities of Rs 10,000 crore from Sixth Pay Commission arrears. “When I took over as Chief Minister, there was a huge challenge on the fiscal front—all due to the financial mismanagement, debt burden, and erosion of the resource base of the state…,” he said.

He alleged irregularities in the BJP’s liquor policy, stating that the previous government earned Rs 450 crore in four years—a figure his administration matched within a single year. Sukhu highlighted legal victories against major business groups, including the Oberois, enabling the state to secure Rs 300 crore, and another case that restored the state’s 18 per cent free power share, generating an additional Rs 250 crore. Improved financial discipline, a revised excise policy and new revenue avenues helped the state earn over Rs 3,000 crore in three years, he added.

Sukhu reiterated that restoring the Old Pension Scheme was a welfare-driven decision benefiting 1.36 lakh employees, though it led to a borrowing limit cut of Rs 1,600 crore by the Centre, causing a loss of Rs 4,800 crore over three years.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri issued a stern warning to bureaucrats “conspiring” against the government.