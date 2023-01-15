CM Sukhu urges Union government to enhance disaster fund for Himachal

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday asked the central government to enhance disaster funds for Himachal Pradesh as the state is prone to various types of natural disasters happening due to climatic conditions.



Disaster management is a big challenge in the state because of topography and other factors including connectivity.

The demand was raised by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu during a virtual event organised for the inauguration of two Doppler Weather Radars set up in the state.

Union minister of state (independent charge) Jitendra Singh who also holds the charge of ministry of Earth Sciences was also present.

The Doppler Weather Radars have been established at Jot in Chamba district and another at Murari Devi in Mandi district of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the radars will help in forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms within a 100 kilometer radius in all directions, especially for short-range forecasting. These radars will be helpful to improve area specific forecasts and warnings for the state. They will also enhance weather monitoring capabilities and generate accurate data that will help the administration in making pre-arrangements to reduce damages caused due to weather borne disasters.

Sukhu said that one Doppler Weather Radar had already been installed at Kufri in Shimla district on January 15, 2021 and with the commissioning of these additional two radars, about 70 per cent area of the state will be covered for weather forecast. He said that still about 30 per cent area of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti district will not be covered under these Radars.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister of State to provide additional radar for these districts so that these tribal districts could also be covered.

He said that the cloud bursts had caused heavy damages in Kinnaur district in the recent years, thus it was vital that a proper weather forecast mechanism be evolved to take preventive measures in advance.

He said these incidents of cloud bursts have caused heavy damage to the area particularly the power projects.

The Union Minister informed that major efforts were being made to set up an advanced and state-of-the art facilities in the states like Himachal Pradesh, which are prone to natural calamities.

This could prepare to avoid human loss and also damage to the property in the event of natural calamities in advance.

Among those present included Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Education Minister Rohit Thakur.