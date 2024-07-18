CM Sukhu urges Centre to release Rs 9,042 cr financial aid to Himachal

Shimla: It has been almost a year since Himachal Pradesh was struck by relentless rains, landslides, and flash floods, resulting in deaths and destruction. However, the state continues to await central financial assistance, which was also a significant issue in the recent Lok Sabha elections and bypolls in the state.



Now that the NDA has formed its government at the Centre for the third time, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu headed to Delhi and met Union home minister Amit Shah. He requested the release of Rs 9,042 crore as special assistance to the state, which was assessed post-disaster by a central team. Last year’s monsoon triggered excessive rain, causing flash floods and landslides, marking one of the worst natural disasters in the state’s history.

“After the meeting,” the Chief Minister said, “the matter is still pending with the ministry. The state urgently needs these funds, especially with this year’s monsoon already underway.”

Sukhu informed Amit Shah that Rs 61.07 crore, allocated under the State Disaster Response Fund for the financial year 2019-20 as per the 14th Finance Commission’s recommendation, was also due to the state. He further highlighted that according to the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendation, Himachal Pradesh was entitled to Rs 200 crore for the financial years 2021-26 for effective management of landslides and earthquakes in hill states. He urged for the speedy release of the pending Rs 60.10 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Additionally, he sought swift approval for a detailed project worth Rs 125.84 crore submitted to the Union Ministry under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of establishing NDRF campuses in the state and urged for the commencement of construction at Mandi, Rampur, and Nalagarh campuses.