CM Sukhu to issue ‘white paper’ on Himachal’s finances, loans liabilities

Shimla: War of words between Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and his predecessor Jai Ram Thakur is set to escalate ahead of the state Assembly‘s budget session as former today hinted about issuing a “white paper” on the state of finances in Himachal Pradesh and loan liabilities which he inherited from the BJP government.



The Chief Minister had been launching targeted attacks on the earlier BJP government for having pushed the state to bankruptcy which makes the going really tough for the successor Congress regime.

On Thursday as he drove to the Congress office to meet party workers and share a dais with PCC Chief Pratibha Singh, the Chief Minister said despite precarious fiscal health, the new government is committed to fulfilling all 10-guarantees made with the people during the elections.

He said that the old pension scheme has been reinstated in the very first cabinet meeting, which would benefit more than 1.36 lakh government employees. Other guarantees would be fulfilled in a phased manner. The Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools would be opened in each assembly constituency of the state to ensure quality education for the students.

“The government was marching ahead with a positive approach to improve the economy of the state so that the aspirations of the people could be fulfilled,” he said.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said he proposes to bring a white paper on the economic condition of the state in the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly to be held from March 14.

This he said will enable the people of the state to better understand the reality of the ‘unmindful’ spending done by the previous BJP government and also the huge loans taken to run the affairs.

Furthermore, he advised the leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur to introspect about the last five years of the BJP government regime before casting any allegations.

The government has inherited a debt of Rs 75,000 crore and the then BJP government failed to release a sum of Rs 11,000 crore, due to the government employees as arrears.