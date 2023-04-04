CM Sukhu shares food with Balika ashram girls, invites them to Assembly

Shimla: It was a lifetime opportunity for 69 children of Balika Ashram, Tutikandi – a care home for the girl orphanage to share the food with Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in the lunch hall of the state Assembly on Tuesday.



Sukhu demonstrated his humane bond for destitute children by inviting them to the Assembly to watch the proceedings of the House and later escorting them to lunch.

The children, who had never got an opportunity to witness the Assembly proceedings earlier, were elated to be there.

He interacted with many girls and asked them about their experiences of watching the proceedings.

Chief Minister informed that a Bill to give them special facilities of education, professional studies, vocational education and their 15-day educational tour outside the state at the government cost will be introduced in the House.

They will get an air travel facility and stay in three-star hotels during the tour.

“Anybody trying to exploit these children or deny them facilities will face legal action,” said Chief Minister.